Dienstag, 29.10.2019
WKN: A2JM5Q ISIN: CA62988F1027 
Frankfurt
29.10.19
18:20 Uhr
0,150 Euro
+0,077
+104,08 %
29.10.2019
Namibia Critical Metals Inc.: Namibia Critical Metals' Recent Market Activity

HALIFAX, NS / ACCESSWIRE / October 29, 2019 / At the request of IIROC, Namibia Critical Metals Inc. ("Namibia Critical Metals" or the "Company") (TSXV:NMI) wishes to confirm that the Company's management is unaware of any material change in the Company's operations that would account for the recent increase in market activity.

About Namibia Critical Metals Inc.

Namibia Critical Metals Inc. holds a diversified portfolio of exploration and advanced stage projects in the country of Namibia focused on the development of sustainable and ethical sources of metals for the battery, electric vehicle and associated industries. The common shares of Namibia Critical Metals Inc. trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "NMI".

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For more information please contact

Namibia Critical Metals Inc.
Don Burton, President
Tel: +01 (902) 835-8760
Fax: +01 (902) 835-8761
Email: Info@NamibiaCMI.com
Web site: www.NamibiaCriticalMetals.com

The foregoing information may contain forward-looking information relating to the future performance of Namibia Rare Earths Inc. Forward-looking information, specifically, that concerning future performance, is subject to certain risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially. These risks and uncertainties are detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with the appropriate securities commissions.

-30-

SOURCE: Namibia Critical Metals Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/564596/Namibia-Critical-Metals-Recent-Market-Activity


© 2019 ACCESSWIRE