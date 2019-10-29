Namibia Critical Metals Inc.: Namibia Critical Metals' Recent Market Activity

HALIFAX, NS / ACCESSWIRE / October 29, 2019 / At the request of IIROC, Namibia Critical Metals Inc. ("Namibia Critical Metals" or the "Company") (TSXV:NMI) wishes to confirm that the Company's management is unaware of any material change in the Company's operations that would account for the recent increase in market activity.

About Namibia Critical Metals Inc.

Namibia Critical Metals Inc. holds a diversified portfolio of exploration and advanced stage projects in the country of Namibia focused on the development of sustainable and ethical sources of metals for the battery, electric vehicle and associated industries. The common shares of Namibia Critical Metals Inc. trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "NMI".

