Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 29, 2019) - Constantine Metal Resources Ltd. (TSXV: CEM) (OTCQX: CNSNF) ("Constantine" or the "Company") announces the resignation of Mr. Brian Irwin from the board of directors of the Company.

The following is an excerpt from Mr. Irwin's letter of resignation: "It has been my honour and pleasure to serve Constantine since its inception initially as counsel and then as a director. I am embarking on a new phase in my life in much the same way that Constantine is in moving toward the development stage of the Palmer project. After 55 years of public company and mining activities I now intend to concentrate on personal activities and give the corporate side somewhat of a rest."

Constantine chairman of the board, Mr. Wayne Livingstone commented, "In Brian Irwin's association with Constantine since its formation in 2006, he has played a key role in guiding and supporting the Company through the Palmer discovery years and during challenging times in world markets and particularly tough resource markets. We are grateful for his guidance and support. All the best to you Brian, from all of us at Constantine."

About Constantine

Constantine is a mineral exploration company led by an experienced and proven technical team with a focus on premier North American mining environments. The Company's flagship asset is the Palmer Project in Alaska, a high-grade volcanogenic massive sulphide-sulphate (VMS) project being advanced as a joint venture between Constantine (51%) and Dowa Metals & Mining Co., Ltd. (49%), with Constantine as operator. Management is committed to providing shareholder value through discovery, meaningful community engagement, environmental stewardship, and responsible mineral exploration and development activities that support local jobs and businesses.

Please visit Constantine's website (www.constantinemetals.com) for more detailed company and project information.

