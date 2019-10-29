Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) announced today that Stork, part of Fluor's Diversified Services segment, was awarded a five-year contract by EnQuest PLC to provide multi-skilled deck crew services for its offshore oil and gas assets located in the northern and central North Sea. Fluor booked the undisclosed contract value in the third quarter of 2019.

"Stork is pleased to once again work with EnQuest by providing operational support services and continuing to help improve the efficiency of the company's North Sea assets," said Taco de Haan, Stork's president.

Stork's multi-skilled crew will provide services for the Heather, Thistle and Magnus offshore platforms in the northern North Sea, and the floating production, storage and offloading vessels in the northern and central North Sea.

The five-year contract began in September and includes two one-year extension options. To ensure a fully integrated and seamless approach, Stork's scope of work includes the provision of specialist, multi-skilled personnel including team leaders, offshore materials controllers, safety technicians, lifting operatives as well as scaffolders, deck foremen and riggers.

About Stork

Stork, a Fluor company, continually improves the performance of its clients' assets through a wide range of integrated, innovative and data-driven solutions, from operations and maintenance and to turnarounds and modifications. We are committed to growing our clients' business sustainably and successfully by setting new standards of excellence in asset management. Underpinned with our core values, Safety, Integrity, Teamwork, Client Focus and Excellence, we aim to be the industry reference, every day, everywhere. For more information, please visit www.stork.com or follow us on Twitter @StorkTS.

About Fluor Corporation

Founded in 1912, Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) is a global engineering, procurement, fabrication, construction and maintenance company that transforms the world by building prosperity and empowering progress. Fluor serves its clients by designing, building and maintaining safe, well executed, capital-efficient projects around the world. With headquarters in Irving, Texas, Fluor ranks 164 on the Fortune 500 list with revenue of $19.2 billion in 2018 and has more than 53,000 employees worldwide. For more information, please visit www.fluor.com or follow Fluor on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.

