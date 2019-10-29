Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Dienstag, 29.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 615 internationalen Medien
News-Lawine voraus! Jetzt in diese Aktie investieren?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2N8S8 ISIN: CA09852X7018 Ticker-Symbol: 9BR2 
Tradegate
28.10.19
20:29 Uhr
1,470 Euro
-0,030
-2,00 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BONTERRA RESOURCES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BONTERRA RESOURCES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,416
1,488
22:27
1,430
1,514
21:25
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
BONTERRA RESOURCES
BONTERRA RESOURCES INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BONTERRA RESOURCES INC1,470-2,00 %