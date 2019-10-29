Val-d'Or, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - October 29, 2019) - Bonterra Resources Inc. (TSXV: BTR) (OTCQX: BONXF) (FSE: 9BR2) (the "Company" or "Bonterra") announces the retirement of Mr. James Fairbairn, the Company's Chief Financial Officer, effective November 1st, 2019. Mr. Johnny Oliveira, the Company's current Financial Reporting Manager, has been appointed interim Chief Financial Officer.

Mr. Oliveira has 20 years of experience in the accounting profession including audit, accounting, tax, financial management and reporting and corporate finance. Over the past 10 years Mr. Oliveira has served as chief financial officer, corporate secretary or financial reporting manager of several junior mining companies. Mr. Oliveira graduated from the University of Wilfred Laurier with an Honours Bachelor of Business Administration.

Greg Gibson, CEO of Bonterra, stated: "We would like to thank Jim for his dedicated service as CFO and for his many valued contributions to Bonterra. The company wishes Jim the best in his retirement and future endeavours."

Bonterra also announces it has entered into a settlement agreement (the "Settlement") in connection with the two joint claims filed with the Supreme Court of British Columbia, by past officers of Bonterra, seeking payments in the aggregate amount of $2.43 Million in connection with the termination of their consulting agreements. The Settlement which included a total payment of $1 Million by Bonterra, was made without any admission or finding of liability.

For further information on Bonterra, contact Allan Folk

Telephone: (819) 825-8678 | ir@btrgold.com |WebSite

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/49234