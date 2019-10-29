Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Dienstag, 29.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 615 internationalen Medien
News-Lawine voraus! Jetzt in diese Aktie investieren?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 858925 ISIN: US5526901096 Ticker-Symbol: MRE 
Frankfurt
29.10.19
08:00 Uhr
25,200 Euro
+0,200
+0,80 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
MDU RESOURCES GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MDU RESOURCES GROUP INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
25,200
25,400
21:31
25,200
25,400
20:49
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
MDU RESOURCES
MDU RESOURCES GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
MDU RESOURCES GROUP INC25,200+0,80 %