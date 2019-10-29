

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - MDU Resources (MDU) reported a profit for its third quarter that rose from last year.



The company's profit came in at $137.6 million, or $0.69 per share. This compares with $107.3 million, or $0.55 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.61 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 21.9% to $1.56 billion from $1.28 billion last year.



MDU Resources earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $137.6 Mln. vs. $107.3 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.69 vs. $0.55 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.61 -Revenue (Q3): $1.56 Bln vs. $1.28 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.50 - $1.60



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX