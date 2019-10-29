

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (CAKE) released earnings for third quarter that dropped from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $16.09 million, or $0.36 per share. This compares with $28.48 million, or $0.61 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated reported adjusted earnings of $26.11 million or $0.59 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.55 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.0% to $586.54 million from $575.16 million last year.



The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $26.11 Mln. vs. $29.82 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.59 vs. $0.64 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.55 -Revenue (Q3): $586.54 Mln vs. $575.16 Mln last year.



