Web Presence: Queens Auto Auction Expands Stock of Luxury Pre-owned Vehicles

More than 500 quality pre-owned vehicles now in stock at Richmond Hill's Queens Auto Auction.

RICHMOND HILL, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 29, 2019 / The leading automotive dealership and licensed auction house in the New York tri-state area, Queens Auto Auction has recently expanded its stock of luxury pre-owned vehicles. This takes the total number of vehicles in stock at the Richmond Hill-based showroom to more than 500, according to the company which first opened its doors more than 30 years ago as one of the very first licensed auction houses in the tri-state area.

Since then, the business has evolved into one of the region's most successful traditional used car dealerships supplying quality pre-owned vehicles from prestigious automakers including Land Rover, Audi, BMW, Infiniti, and Porsche.

Now with over 500 cars and trucks in stock, Queens Auto Auction boasts more vehicles than ever before from prestigious German manufacturers such as Porsche, Mercedes-Benz, and BMW. These include a pre-owned 2011 Porsche Panamera 4S priced at $27,980, a pre-owned 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLE 350 priced at $30,980, and a pre-owned 2016 BMW X5 xDrive50i priced at $32,980.

Other BMW cars offered for sale by Queens Auto Auction include a pre-owned 2015 BMW 7 Series 740Li for $29,980, a pre-owned 2014 BMW X6 xDrive35i for $23,980, a pre-owned 2017 BMW 4 Series 430i xDrive costing $21,980, and a pre-owned 2015 BMW 4 Series 428i Gran Coupe at only $14,980.

Also on offer are a number of pre-owned vehicles from the same prestigious manufacturers priced at $9,995 or less, including a 2013 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C250 for $9,980 and a 2011 BMW 3 Series 328i xDrive costing just $5,980.

The company's showroom in Richmond Hill, in the heart of Queens, serves customers from Brooklyn, Manhattan, Staten Island, Long Island, Yonkers, and right across the New York, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania tri-state area. As an added benefit, the majority of Queens Auto Auction's stock can be found in the dealership's vast temperature-controlled indoor showroom designed to protect cars and customers alike from the often unpredictable New York City weather.

Queens Auto Auction promises the largest selection of pre-owned vehicles in the New York tri-state area coupled with outstanding customer care and the biggest savings on offer anywhere in the region. In-house services also available at Queens Auto Auction include insurance, financing, and a body shop.

Also known as Queens Auto Mall, Queens Auto Auction can be found at 134-01 Atlantic Ave, Richmond Hill, NY 11418. Sales hours are Monday to Friday from 9:00 AM to 9:00 PM, Saturday from 9:00 AM to 8:00 PM, and Sunday from 11:00 AM to 6:00 PM. For more information about Queens Auto Auction or to check the availability of a particular vehicle, call 718-291-5200 or visit https://www.queensauction.com/.

CONTACT:

Caroline Hunter

Web Presence, LLC

+1 7862338220

SOURCE: Web Presence, LLC

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/564610/Queens-Auto-Auction-Expands-Stock-of-Luxury-Pre-owned-Vehicles