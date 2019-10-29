Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Dienstag, 29.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 615 internationalen Medien
News-Lawine voraus! Jetzt in diese Aktie investieren?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 907550 ISIN: US1011211018 Ticker-Symbol: BO9 
Frankfurt
29.10.19
19:55 Uhr
120,00 Euro
+1,00
+0,84 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
BOSTON PROPERTIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BOSTON PROPERTIES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
119,00
121,00
22:33
120,00
121,00
21:00
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
BOSTON PROPERTIES
BOSTON PROPERTIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BOSTON PROPERTIES INC120,00+0,84 %