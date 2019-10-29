Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Dienstag, 29.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 615 internationalen Medien
News-Lawine voraus! Jetzt in diese Aktie investieren?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0CA8M ISIN: US37247D1063 Ticker-Symbol: GGK 
Tradegate
28.10.19
17:05 Uhr
3,835 Euro
-0,006
-0,14 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
GENWORTH FINANCIAL INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GENWORTH FINANCIAL INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,810
3,849
22:33
3,826
3,869
21:17
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
GENWORTH
GENWORTH FINANCIAL INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
GENWORTH FINANCIAL INC3,835-0,14 %