

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW) revealed a profit for third quarter that decreased from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $18 million, or $0.04 per share. This compares with $146 million, or $0.29 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.30 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.6% to $2.02 billion from $1.95 billion last year.



Genworth Financial Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $18 Mln. vs. $146 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.04 vs. $0.29 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.30 -Revenue (Q3): $2.02 Bln vs. $1.95 Bln last year.



