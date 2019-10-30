GreenPower Motor Company Inc: GreenPower Announces Updated Dial-In for Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call on October 30, 2019

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 29, 2019 / GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (TSXV:GPV) (OTCQX:GPVRF) ("GreenPower") announces updated participant dial-in and webcast information for the conference call to discuss its financial results for the fiscal second quarter ended September 30, 2019, to be held at 1:30 p.m. PST / 4:30 p.m. EST on Wednesday October 30, 2019. GreenPower intends to release its financial results earlier that day, and a replay of the call will be available on the Company's website shortly afterwards.

Updated Conference Call Information:

Participant dial-in: (US) 1-877-270-2148; (Canada) 1-866-605-3852; (international) 1-412-902-6510

Please ask to be joined into the GreenPower Motor Company Inc. conference call

Replay: (US) 1-877-344-7529; (Canada) 1-855-669-9658; (international) 1-412-317-0088

Replay access code: 10136658

Webcast link: https://services.choruscall.com/links/gpvrf191030.html

About GreenPower Motor Company Inc.

GreenPower designs, builds and distributes a full suite of high-floor and low-floor vehicles, including transit buses, school buses, shuttles, a cargo van and a double decker. GreenPower employs a clean-sheet design to manufacture all-electric buses that are purpose built to be battery powered with zero emissions. GreenPower integrates global suppliers for key components, such as Siemens or TM4 for the drive motors, Knorr for the brakes, ZF for the axles and Parker for the dash and control systems. This OEM platform allows GreenPower to meet the specifications of various operators while providing standard parts for ease of maintenance and accessibility for warranty requirements. For further information go to www.greenpowerbus.com.

