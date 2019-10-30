Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Mittwoch, 30.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 615 internationalen Medien
News-Lawine voraus! Jetzt in diese Aktie investieren?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 853666 ISIN: JP3866800000 Ticker-Symbol: MAT1 
Tradegate
29.10.19
20:24 Uhr
7,580 Euro
+0,030
+0,40 %
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
NIKKEI-225
1-Jahres-Chart
PANASONIC CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PANASONIC CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,520
7,650
29.10.
7,436
7,580
29.10.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
PANASONIC
PANASONIC CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
PANASONIC CORPORATION7,580+0,40 %