Please replace the release with the following corrected version due to multiple revisions.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191028005745/en/

(Graphic: Business Wire)

The corrected release reads:

COOK MEDICAL AND QUANTA SYSTEM ANNOUNCE DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT FOR LASER SYSTEMS

Cook Medical and Quanta System have entered into an agreement in which Cook will distribute in some territories a comprehensive offering of Quanta's holmium and thulium laser systems, laser fibers and accessories. This collaboration will ensure that physicians have access to the latest laser technology to treat their patients, along with Cook's current comprehensive line of disposable products.

"Cook has been a pioneer in endourology for over 40 years and we are committed to building on that tradition through our partnership with an innovative laser manufacturer, Quanta System. This agreement strengthens Cook's ability to meet the needs of our customers across many urological applications, including the opportunity to treat patients with benign prostate hyperplasia (BPH)," said Rob Faulkner, director of Cook Medical's Urology specialty. "Quanta is a progressive laser manufacturer with an expanding global presence, and we are eager to bring Quanta's robust line of laser systems and fibers to Cook's customers."

The Quanta laser systems will be available through Cook's distribution network in the United States beginning in late 2019 and in Europe, in detail UK, Germany, Ireland, France, Switzerland, Austria in 2020.

'We are extremely happy and proud to start this relationship with such an important company we have been already working with for a long time. We are confident that this collaboration will strengthen our position in the worldwide surgical market," said Girolamo Lionetti, Quanta System General Manager.

About Cook Medical

Since 1963 Cook Medical has worked closely with physicians to develop technologies that eliminate the need for open surgery. Today we are combining medical devices, biologic materials and cellular therapies to help the world's healthcare systems deliver better outcomes more efficiently. We have always remained family owned so that we have the freedom to focus on what we care about: patients, our employees and our communities. Find out more at www.cookmedical.com, and for the latest news, follow us on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

About Quanta

Quanta System is a 100% Italian company that has offered on the global market innovative laser systems for surgery, aesthetics and art conservation since 1985. In its headquarters in Varese (Samarate, Italy), the company employs >180 people and carries out the entire process of research, development and production of lasers used worldwide and distributed through a network of 110 international distributors. Quanta System is part of El.En. SpA Group, the Italian parent company of a high-tech industrial group listed on the STAR segment of Borsa Italiana (the Italian stock exchange). Quanta System is the reference partner for healthcare facilities, institutions and authorities involved in scientific and research projects worldwide.

Find out more at www.quantasystem.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191028005745/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact:

Brittany Marshall

External Communications Generalist, Cook Medical

812-339-2235, x104883

812.272.0348 (mobile)

Brittany.Marshall@CookMedical.com