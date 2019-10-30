AMUNDI ETF MSCI EM ASIA - A (AASI) AMUNDI ETF MSCI EM ASIA - A: Net Asset Value(s) 30-Oct-2019 / 03:16 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI ETF MSCI EM ASIA - A DEALING DATE: 29/10/2019 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 29.2207 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 32317650 CODE: AASI ISIN: LU1681044480 Category Code: NAV TIDM: AASI Sequence No.: 25888 EQS News ID: 900127 End of Announcement EQS News Service

