Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Mittwoch, 30.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 615 internationalen Medien
News-Lawine voraus! Jetzt in diese Aktie investieren?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 623100 ISIN: DE0006231004 Ticker-Symbol: IFX 
Xetra
29.10.19
17:35 Uhr
18,008 Euro
-0,096
-0,53 %
Branche
Halbleiter
Aktienmarkt
DAX-30
Prime Standard
DAX International 100
TecDAX
1-Jahres-Chart
INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
17,948
18,038
29.10.
17,950
18,050
29.10.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
INFINEON
INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG18,008-0,53 %
NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV103,72+6,59 %