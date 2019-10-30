

CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Boeing (BA) said that the south Korean airline Air Premia plans to buy five 787-9 Dreamliner airplanes, following an agreement to lease three 787-9 jets from Air Lease Corporation earlier this year. The commitment is valued at $1.4 billion at list prices.



With its base at Seoul Incheon International Airport, Air Premia announced its plan to launch operations in September 2020. The carrier will initially operate regionally in Asia before expanding its network to Los Angeles and San Jose by 2021.



