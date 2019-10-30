Clariant AG: Clariant grows sales and improves underlying profitability in the first nine months of 2019

Sales from continuing operations grew by 3 % in local currency to CHF 3.272 billion in the first nine months of 2019

Continuing operations EBITDA after exceptional items (excl. European Commission provision) resilient at CHF 484 million

Corresponding EBITDA margin at 14.8 % vs. 14.7 % previous year

Outlook 2021: Focused portfolio to achieve above-market growth, higher profitability and stronger cash generation

"Our nine months results reflect the resilience and quality of our continuing businesses, in particular in light of the worsening economic environment in the third quarter," said Hariolf Kottmann, Executive Chairman of Clariant. "Looking forward, we will continually improve our performance through further operational improvement initiatives and the systematic implementation of our portfolio strategy to focus on higher value specialty businesses."

Key Financial Data

Continuing operations Third Quarter Nine Months in CHF million 2019 2018 % CHF % LC 2019 2018 % CHF % LC Sales 1 043 1 054 -1 2 3 272 3 278 0 3 EBITDA before exceptional items 169 171 -1 524 533 -2 - margin 16.2 % 16.2 % 16.0 % 16.3 % EBITDA after exceptional items 151 142 6 253 (1) 483 -48 - margin 14.5 % 13.5 % 7.7 % 14.7 %

(1) including a provision of CHF 231 million for an ongoing competition law investigation by the European Commission

Excluding provision: EBITDA after exceptional items at CHF 484 million, EBITDA margin 14.8 %

Nine Months 2019 - Higher sales and solid underlying profitability

Muttenz, October 30, 2019 - Clariant, a focused and innovative specialty chemical company, today announced nine months 2019 continuing operations sales of CHF 3.272 billion compared to CHF 3.278 billion in the first nine months of 2018. This corresponds to an organic growth of 3 % in local currency and a stable development in Swiss francs. Both higher volumes and pricing contributed to this expansion.

For the first nine months, most regions contributed to the sales growth in local currency. Sales in Latin America and the Middle East & Africa both grew by 11 %. In Asia, the sales growth was a good 4 % despite a 9 % decrease in China. Sales in Europe grew by 2 % while North America reported a contraction of 4 %.

The improved sales performance in the first nine months of 2019 resulted from growth in the Business Areas Catalysis and Natural Resources. Catalysis sales climbed by 10 % in local currency as a result of positive contributions from both Petrochemicals and Syngas. Natural Resources sales rose by 4 % in local currency with a notable expansion in Oil & Mining Services and a slight progression in Functional Minerals. Additives sales weakened against the background of a lower electrical and electronics sector.

Care Chemicals sales were down a minor 1 % in local currency. The good mid-single-digit sales expansion in Consumer Care could not compensate for the softness in Industrial Applications given a weaker economic environment and some capacity outages earlier in the year.

Continuing operations EBITDA after exceptional items was negatively impacted by the one-off provision of CHF 231 million which was booked in the second quarter as a result of further developments in an ongoing competition law investigation by the European Commission into the ethylene purchasing market. Therefore, the nine months EBITDA after exceptional items decreased significantly to CHF 253 million compared to CHF 483 million in the previous year.

Excluding the effect of this provision, the continuing operations EBITDA after exceptional items matched the previous year and remained resilient at CHF 484 million despite the one-off effects in Care Chemicals and Catalysis in the second quarter. The profitability in Natural Resources increased due to stronger top-line growth at Oil & Mining Services as well as the intensified focus on more value-added applications. The corresponding continuing operations EBITDA margin after exceptional items, excluding this provision, increased to 14.8 % versus 14.7 % in the previous year.

Third Quarter 2019 - Sales growth and profitability improvement

In the third quarter of 2019, sales from continuing operations were 2 % higher in local currency at CHF 1.043 billion, despite the worsened economic environment. Both higher volumes and pricing contributed to this expansion. This also represents a decrease of 1 % in Swiss francs year-on-year. The positive sales development in local currency was driven by strong sales expansion in Catalysis.

While sales in the Middle East & Asia grew by 15 %, Latin America by 13 % and Asia by 4 %, the development in the main markets was more subdued. Sales in Europe weakened by 3 %, North America was down by 5 % and sales in China decreased by 8 %.

Catalysis sales growth accelerated to 15 % in local currency due to higher sales in all segments, as expected. Natural Resources sales remained unchanged in local currency as the positive contribution from Oil & Mining Services was countered by the significantly weaker Additives business. Sales in Care Chemicals declined by 3 % in local currency, against a particularly strong comparison base and a more cautious demand environment in Industrial Applications.

The continuing operations EBITDA after exceptional items increased by 6 % in Swiss francs to CHF 151 million in the third quarter of 2019 on the back of both higher operating profitability and lower exceptional costs. The profitability advanced significantly in Catalysis due to the more favorable product mix. Natural Resources' profitability rose due to targeted growth in higher margin segments in Oil Services. In Care Chemicals, profitability declined due to inventory devaluation, given lower raw material costs and volume reductions in base products negatively impacting the cost coverage. The continuing operations EBITDA margin after exceptional items on the Group level increased to 14.5 % from 13.5 % in the previous year.

Discontinued operations

For the first nine months as well as in the third quarter of 2019, sales in discontinued operations (Masterbatches and Pigments) declined by 2 % in local currency, negatively impacted by the weakened economic environment.

The EBITDA after exceptional items decreased in absolute value year-on-year in both the first nine months as well as in the third quarter, due to the sales contraction and increased one-time costs required by the separation and carve-out of the discontinued businesses.

Outlook 2021 - Focused portfolio to achieve above-market growth, higher profitability and stronger cash generation

Clariant is a focused and innovative specialty chemical company. We aim to provide more than just customer-oriented products. We strive to provide the best customer experience and fast, reliable customer fulfillment in the industry by setting the right priorities.

Despite the current challenging environment, Clariant expects its continuing businesses to achieve above-market growth, higher profitability and stronger cash generation based on our focused, high value specialty portfolio.







Clariant is a focused and innovative specialty chemical company, based in Muttenz near Basel/Switzerland. On 31 December 2018 the company employed a total workforce of 17 901. In the financial year 2018, Clariant recorded sales of CHF 4.404 billion for its continuing businesses. The company reports in three business areas: Care Chemicals, Catalysis and Natural Resources. Clariant's corporate strategy is based on five pillars: focus on innovation and R&D, add value with sustainability, reposition portfolio, intensify growth, and increase profitability.

