29.10.19
29.10.19
21:59 Uhr
19,065 Euro
-0,120
-0,63 %
30.10.2019 | 07:05
Clariant AG: Clariant welcomes Bernd Hoegemann as new member of the Executive Committee

Muttenz, October 30, 2019 - Clariant, a focused and innovative specialty chemical company, today announced that its Board of Directors has decided to appoint Bernd Hoegemann as the newest member of the company's Executive Committee. Bernd Hoegemann has been with the company for over 10 years and is currently Clariant's Head of Business Unit Masterbatches.

Effective November 1, 2019, Bernd Hoegemann will be installed as a member of Clariant's Executive Committee. In this role, he will assume the responsibility for the Business Units Masterbatches and Pigments, Clariant Excellence, Corporate Planning & Strategy, Corporate Sustainability & Regulatory Affairs and the region Asia-Pacific.

"With Bernd Hoegemann an exceptionally qualified colleague joins our Executive Committee. We are confident that the company will benefit from his experience and ongoing commitment even more now. I am grateful that our Board of Directors has supported the appointment of Bernd Hoegemann to the position as a member of the Executive Committee", said Hariolf Kottmann, Executive Chairman of Clariant.

Bernd Hoegemann will continue his current role as Head of Business Unit Masterbatches until closing of the divestment. Prior to his current role, he held various positions in the company, e.g. Head of Corporate Planning and Strategy and Head of Clariant Excellence. Before joining Clariant, he held various senior consultant positions in several firms for nearly a decade.

Bernd Hoegemann obtained his Ph.D. in Economics from University of Munster in Germany in 2006 and holds a Master's Degree in Psychology from the same university, in addition to a Master's Degree in Business Administration from the University of Hagen.


CORPORATE MEDIA RELATIONSINVESTOR RELATIONS


Jochen Dubiel

Phone +41 61 469 63 63
jochen.dubiel@clariant.com		Maria Ivek

Phone +41 61 469 63 73
maria.ivek@clariant.com
Claudia Kamensky

Phone +41 61 469 63 63
claudia.kamensky@clariant.com		Alexander Kamb

Phone +41 61 469 63 73
alexander.kamb@clariant.com
Thijs Bouwens

Phone +41 61 469 63 63
thijs.bouwens@clariant.com

Follow us on Twitter (https://twitter.com/clariant), Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/pages/Clariant/146077545551792), LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/clariant), Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/clariant_international/).




www.clariant.com (http://www.clariant.com)








Clariant is a focused and innovative specialty chemical company, based in Muttenz near Basel/Switzerland. On 31 December 2018 the company employed a total workforce of 17 901. In the financial year 2018, Clariant recorded sales of CHF 4.404 billion for its continuing businesses. The company reports in three business areas: Care Chemicals, Catalysis and Natural Resources. Clariant's corporate strategy is based on five pillars: focus on innovation and R&D, add value with sustainability, reposition portfolio, intensify growth, and increase profitability.


Attachment

  • Clariant Media Release Clariant new EC member EN 20191030 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/6a4b565a-6d50-40a4-ad83-431fffde423c)

© 2019 GlobeNewswire (Europe)