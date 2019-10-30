

DUISBURG (dpa-AFX) - Kloeckner & Co SE (KCO) reported a net loss to shareholders of 23 million euros in the third quarter compared to profit of 22 million euros, prior year. Loss per share was 0.23 euros compared to profit of 0.21 euros. Operating income (EBITDA) before material special effects was 26 million euros, compared to 59 million euros.



Third-quarter sales declined to 1.56 billion euros from 1.75 billion euros. The sales share generated via digital channels further increased to 30 percent from 22 percent, prior year.



The company expects EBITDA for the full year 2019 of between 120 million euros and 130 million euros, before material one-off effects.



