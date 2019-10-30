Clear Leisure Plc - Postponement of Sipiem Court Hearing

30 October 2019

Clear Leisure Plc

("Clear Leisure" or "the Company")

Postponement of First Hearing of Sipiem SpA Claim

The Company announces that it has received notification from its Italian advisers that the first hearing in relation to the legal action against the former directors of Sipiem SpA ("Sipiem") in the Venice court has been postponed from its original date of 6 November 2019 and is now expected to be held in early February 2020. The reason for the postponement is due to the court having a large back-log of cases still to be heard before the Sipiem case.

