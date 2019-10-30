Anzeige
Mittwoch, 30.10.2019
Clear Leisure Plc - Postponement of Sipiem Court Hearing

30 October 2019

Clear Leisure Plc
("Clear Leisure" or "the Company")

Postponement of First Hearing of Sipiem SpA Claim

The Company announces that it has received notification from its Italian advisers that the first hearing in relation to the legal action against the former directors of Sipiem SpA ("Sipiem") in the Venice court has been postponed from its original date of 6 November 2019 and is now expected to be held in early February 2020. The reason for the postponement is due to the court having a large back-log of cases still to be heard before the Sipiem case.

For further information please contact:

Clear Leisure Plc +39 335 296573
Francesco Gardin, CEO and Executive Chairman

SP Angel Corporate Finance (Nominated Adviser & Broker) +44 (0)20 3470 0470
Jeff Keating / John Mackay

Leander (Financial PR) +44 (0) 7795 168 157
Christian Taylor-Wilkinson

About Clear Leisure Plc

Clear Leisure plc (AIM: CLP) is an AIM listed investment company with a portfolio of companies primarily encompassing the leisure and real estate sectors mainly in Italy. The focus of the management is two-fold: to pursue the monetisation of all of the Company's existing assets, through selected realisations, court-led recoveries of misappropriated assets and substantial debt-recovery processes and to seek technology related investments, with special regard to interactive media, blockchain and AI sectors. For further information, please visit, www.clearleisure.co.uk


