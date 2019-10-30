The changes below will take effect on Nasdaq Copenhagen as per 1 November 2019. Last day of trading A shares in Blue Vision A/S in ISIN DK0061153301 will be 31 October 2019. ISIN DK0061153301 ----------------------------------------------------------- New ISIN DK0061155009 ----------------------------------------------------------- Name: Blue Vision A ----------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 72,185,360 shares (DKK 72,185,360) ----------------------------------------------------------- Change: 61,316,133 shares (DKK 61,316,133) ----------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 10,869,227 shares (DKK 10,869,227) ----------------------------------------------------------- Unchanged face value: DKK 1 ----------------------------------------------------------- Short name: BLVIS A ----------------------------------------------------------- Unchanged orderbook ID: 21613 ----------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=743823