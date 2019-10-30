

NEUTRAUBLING (dpa-AFX) - Beverage filling and packaging company Krones AG (KRNTY.PK, KRNNF.PK) reported that its third-quarter net income dropped to 7.00 million euros or 0.22 euros per share from last year's 22.5 million euros or 0.71 euros per share, hurt by high costs, mainly of materials and labour, and an unfavourable product mix.



Krones said it plans to cut 300 - 500 jobs mainly at the German locations. It will significantly cut capital expenditure for the next one to two years. Acquisitions will likewise be suspended for the time being.



The company said, 'The strategic measures launched so far, such as the price rises and the expansion of the company's global footprint to date, are not enough for the medium-term earnings targets to be attained. There will therefore also be structural adjustments. All processes, organisational structures and resources are to be optimised. Portfolio streamlining will also contribute to improving the company's efficiency.'



Quarterly revenue rose 10.9% year-on-year to 1.00 billion euros. The revenue increase mainly related to the new and bought-in machinery business.



Krones expects good production capacity utilisation in the fourth quarter.



For the full year 2019, Krones continues to expect revenue growth of 3% and an EBT margin of around 3%. The guidance for the EBT margin does not include any costs of structural measures.



