

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Mitsui & Co Ltd (MITSF.PK, MITSY.PK) reported first-half profit to owners of the parent of 234.2 billion yen compared to 222.9 billion yen, previous year. Earnings per share was 134.61 yen compared to 128.14 yen, last year. First-half revenue was 3.41 trillion yen compared to 3.21 trillion yen, prior year.



For the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020, Mitsui & Co projects: profit to owners of the parent of 450 billion yen and basic earnings per share of 258.85 yen.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX