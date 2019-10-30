IMTA 2019 Annual Conference took place in Guiyang

GUIYANG,CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / October 30, 2019 / From 27 to 29 October, the 2019 Annual Conference of the International Mountain Tourism Alliance (IMTA) took place at the newly-inaugurated headquarters building in Guiyang. Among over 400 attendees were members, new applicants, international organizations, destination administrations, relevant institutions, tourism experts and scholars, as well as journalists.

With the theme "Working Together to Build a Community with a Shared Future in Mountain Tourism", with focus on major issues such as ecology, green, environmental protection, poverty alleviation and innovation, the conference will explore a path for the sustainable development of world mountain tourism in a global context, and provide case reference and theoretical guidance for practices of sustainable mountain tourism.

At 9 AM 28 October, the Inaugural Ceremony of the IMTA Headquarters took place. Leaders of IMTA, Guizhou province and Guiyang city, as well as the guest hosts jointly cut the ribbon for the ceremony.

At the Opening Ceremony, Dominique de Villepin, President of IMTA, delivered a keynote speech entitled " Prospect for Economic Globalization and World Mountain Tourism"; He Yafei, Secretary-General of IMTA, delivered the IMTA 2019 Work Report; President Dominique de Villepin, Vice President Shao Qiwei and Secretary General He Yafei presented IMTA membership certificates to new members.

Apart from the Opening Ceremony, the conference also includes the IMTA Council Meeting and the Theme Forum. The Theme Forum focused on "Working Together to Build a Community with a Shared Future in Mountain Tourism ". International organizations, members, renowned experts, as well as cultural, tourism and sports circles discussed hot issues such as progress of international mountain tourism and 2030 Sustainable Development Goals of the United Nations, poverty alleviation through mountain tourism, environmental protection and green development, and the new trend of integrated development of culture, tourism and sports.

Other activities during the conference include the "The Docking Meeting on Mountain Tourism under the Belt and Road", the IMTA Annual Conference Exhibition and Hiking Experience Activities in the Shuanglong Ecological Park.

IMTA is a non-governmental and non-profit international organization initiated by Guizhou Province, and constituted by tourism institutions, groups, enterprises and individuals in key mountain countries and regions in the world on a voluntary basis. Currently it has 155 members from 30 countries and regions in five continents.

CONTACT:

IMTA

Mr. Liu Guosong,

info@imtaweb.org

www.imtaweb.net

SOURCE: IMTA

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/564654/IMTA-2019-Annual-Conference-took-place-in-Guiyang