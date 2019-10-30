

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - De La Rue plc (DLAR.L) said it expects first-half adjusted operating profits to be low-to-mid single digit millions. Full year adjusted operating profit will be significantly lower than market expectations, the Group said.



De La Rue stated that its management is conducting a detailed review of the business and will update the market further when it reports its first half results on 26 November 2019.



De La Rue works with governments, central banks and commercial organisations around the globe in three core areas: Cash Supply Chain, producing banknotes; Product Authentication fighting illicit trade and counterfieting; protecting brands and reputations; and in the supply of key security components to the identity industry. It has 20 locations around the globe.



