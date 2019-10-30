

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Pacific Gas and Electric Company, a subsidiary of PG&E Corp. (PCG), confirmed Tuesday night that it has restored power to nearly three-quarters, or 75 percent, of the 973,000 customers impacted by the October 26 Public Safety Power Shutoff or PSPS.



However, the company added that in response to a third consecutive dry, offshore wind event, PG&E began turning power off for safety. As a result, the company expects a total of about 540,000 customers in portions of 27 counties to be impacted.



The sole intent of a PSPS is to prevent a catastrophic wildfire sparked by electrical equipment during extreme weather events, PG&E noted.



PG&E added that about 6,300 personnel and 46 helicopters are standing by to support inspections, repairs from wind damage, and restoration once the company issues the weather 'all-clear.'



In addition, the company has secured the assistance of approximately 1,100 electric workers to assist with inspections and repairs.



PG&E does not currently expect another wind event in the next seven days.



