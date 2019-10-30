Hardman & Co Research Hardman & Co Research: Shield Therapeutics (STX): More choice for clinicians and patients 30-Oct-2019 / 07:30 GMT/BST Hardman & Co Research: More choice for clinicians and patients Shield Therapeutics (STX) is a commercial-stage company delivering specialty products that address unmet medical needs, with an initial focus on treating iron deficiency (ID) with Feraccru(R)/Accrufer(R). FDA approval of Accrufer with a broad label in the US opens up a market currently worth over $1bn in intravenous (IV) iron alone. Commercialisation of Feraccru is well under way in Europe, where it was approved in 2016; in the US, it is dependent on an upcoming licensing deal. Additional data released from the AEGIS head-to-head (H2H) study demonstrate favourable patient outcomes from Feraccru vs. IV iron treatment. Please click on the link below for the full report: https://www.hardmanandco.com/research/corporate-research/more-choice-for-clini cians-and-patients/ [1] If you are interested in meeting the company, you can register your interest by clicking on the above link To contact us: Contact: Hardman & Co Dr Martin Hall mh@hardmanandco.com 35 New Broad Street dmh@hardmanandco.com London gp@hardmanandco.com EC2M 1NH Dr Dorothea Hill www.hardmanandco.com Dr Gregoire Pave Follow us on Twitter @HardmanandCo +44 20 7194 7622 Hardman & Co Research can still be accessed for free after MiFID II. Please click here [2] to read the statement. About Hardman & Co: For the past 21 years Hardman has been producing specialist research designed to improve investors' understanding of companies, sectors, industries and investment securities. Our analysts are highly experienced in their sectors, and have often been highly rated by professional investors for their knowledge. Our focus is to raise companies' profiles across the UK and abroad with outstanding research, investor engagement programmes and advisory services. Some of our notes have been commissioned by the company which is the subject of the note; this is clearly stated in the disclaimer where this is the case. Hardman Research Ltd, trading as Hardman & Co, is an appointed representative of Capital Markets Strategy Ltd and is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority; our FCA registration number is 600843. Hardman Research Ltd is registered at Companies House with number 8256259. Our research is provided for the use of the professional investment community, market counterparties and sophisticated and high net worth investors as defined in the rules of the regulatory bodies. It is not intended to be made available to unsophisticated retail investors. Anyone who is unsure of their categorisation should consult their professional advisors. This research is neither an offer, nor a solicitation, to buy or sell any security. Please read the note for the full disclaimer. Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. End of Announcement - EQS News Service 899579 30-Oct-2019 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=ae0bf2549f80671708ec7294fff7dc90&application_id=899579&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=5a632f52f80bd372265e4041a743aa1c&application_id=899579&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

