UK Manufacturers Assured of Post Brexit CE Certification With TÜV SÜD's Danish Accreditation

FAREHAM, England, Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- To ensure that CE marking certification remains seamless for UK clients after Brexit, TÜV SÜD has secured accreditation from DANAK (the Danish accreditation authority).

Acquiring the accreditation is part of TÜV SÜD's strategy to ensure that clients can maintain product CE certification and obtain new ones through TÜV SÜD, no matter what occurs with the Brexit situation.

The scope of the accreditation is identical to that already held by the UK notified body TÜV SÜD BABT, which is accredited by UKAS for four EU directives (marine equipment, radio equipment, EMC, machinery). TÜV SÜD's certification processes through either notified body are identical, delivering a seamless experience for maintaining or acquiring product certification.

Nathan Emery, Certification Body Manager at TÜV SÜD, said: "During the uncertainty of Brexit it was imperative that we got all of our ducks in a row and covered every possible scenario. As we are a UK notified body our clients rely on us to maintain thousands of CE marking certifications. Now that the TÜV SÜD UK business has achieved notified body status outside of the UK, clients' CE marking status will not change, and they can continue to seamlessly distribute products within the EU after Brexit."

If the UK leaves the EU without a transitional arrangement, TÜV SÜD BABT would cease to be a EU notified body, becoming a UK Approved Body. The new Danish accreditation will enable TÜV SÜD to issue dual certifications for both CE and UKCA (UK Conformity Assessed) marking.

About TÜV SÜD www.tuv-sud.co.uk

TÜV SÜD is one of the world's leading experts in product testing and certification, with 150,000 product certificates in circulation globally. Its Product Service division analyses over 20,000 products each year in Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Americas, using its technical expertise to help customers optimise market access.

TÜV SÜD's Machinery Safety Division is the UK market leader in machinery safety, providing a range of services on a world-wide basis. It is also the official partner of the Process and Packaging Machinery Association on regulatory affairs.

TÜV SÜD BABT is the world's leading radio and telecommunications certification body, and is a Notified Body under the European Union's Marine Equipment, Radio Equipment and Machinery Directives.