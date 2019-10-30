"We have decided to present and exhibit our truly outstanding cut resistant clothing range at glasstec2020, the world's largest and most respected Exhibition within the glass industry" Robert Kaiser, CEO of PPSS Group und CutPRO Cut Resistant Clothing announced today.

Almost 1,300 Exhibitors from 50 countries from around the world will attend the glasstec2020 Expo from 20 23 October 2020 in Dusseldorf.

Exhibitors will present their latest innovations within the glass industry and personal protective equipment.

"There is no better platform for us to showcase our range of potentially lifesaving cut resistant garments to the world" Robert Kaiser states.

"CutPRO has been working with some of the world's best known and established glass producing and processing firms. The time has now come to intensify our marketing efforts and introduce our brand to the global audience, and the glasstec2020 is offering us multiple and ideal opportunities and options."

The entire CutPRO Cut Resistant Clothing range is being produced within the European Union. The total production is complying with the latest ISO 9001:2016 quality control standard in order to produce and supply the best possible quality garments.

CutPRO Cut Resistant Clothing offers the highest levels of protection. All garments have been tested and certified against all relevant European (EN 388:2016), American (ANSI/ISEA 2016) and International (ISO 13997) industry standards.

CutPRO operate a no compromise approach to quality. All garments are fully CE marked (Cat II PPE). This means all garments comply fully with European laws, rules and regulations, which most definitely state that all PPE must be CE certified:

All clothing to be worn or held by any end user to offer any type of protection is PPE and as such MUST be CE certified for sale in the European Union.

If a company is using the clothing for protection and/or to improve the health and safety of the wearer at a workplace then they must be using appropriately CE market products.

You are not allowed to sell anything within the EU that could be defined as PPE without appropriate CE marking.

Due to all recent changes of all European legal requirements, rules and regulations, CutPRO has seen a spectacular increase in the number of inquires for their product range.

Robert Kaiser says: "We seem to be a breath of fresh air to all glass producing and processing facilities. It has become quite transparent that too many producers of cut resistant clothing still tend to cut corners in order to protect high profit margins."

A rather informative article written on European rules and regulations, by CutPRO CEO Robert Kaiser, is available online: www.cut-pro.com/blog/post/how-cut-resistant-clothing-suppliers-europe-keep-cutting-corners

In case you have any questions in reference to cut resistant clothing, please email info@cut-pro.com or visit www.cut-pro.com.

About CutPRO

CutPRO Cut Resistant Clothing is a pioneering brand of highly protective clothing. Made from the world's most reliable, fully certified and thoroughly field-tested cut resistant fabric Cut-Tex PRO. The company's social media presence: Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram.

