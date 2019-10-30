Esperite N.V.: ESPERITE (ESP) is not bankrupt

ESPERITE (ESP) is not bankrupt.

Amsterdam, The Netherlands - 30 October 2019



The court in Zutphen has annuled the bankruptcy of the company.

Esperite and its management have worked on a restructuring plan and will present very soon its new strategy during a Extraordinary General Meeting with its shareholders.

To learn more about the ESPERITE Group, info@esperitegroup.com or visit the website at www.esperite.com ,

