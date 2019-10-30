Esperite N.V.: ESPERITE (ESP) is not bankrupt

ESPERITE (ESP) is not bankrupt.
Amsterdam, The Netherlands - 30 October 2019
The court in Zutphen has annuled the bankruptcy of the company.
Esperite and its management have worked on a restructuring plan and will present very soon its new strategy during a Extraordinary General Meeting with its shareholders.
