Mittwoch, 30.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 615 internationalen Medien
WKN: A0YB5B ISIN: NL0009272137 
Frankfurt
30.10.19
09:05 Uhr
0,050 Euro
+0,031
+155,33 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
30.10.2019 | 09:05
Esperite N.V.: ESPERITE (ESP) is not bankrupt

ESPERITE (ESP) is not bankrupt.

Amsterdam, The Netherlands - 30 October 2019


The court in Zutphen has annuled the bankruptcy of the company.
Esperite and its management have worked on a restructuring plan and will present very soon its new strategy during a Extraordinary General Meeting with its shareholders.

To learn more about the ESPERITE Group, info@esperitegroup.comor visit the website at www.esperite.com,

***

This press release contains inside information as referred to in article 7 paragraph 1 of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation).


Attachments

  • PR - 30 October 2019 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/2ea0f680-f568-4598-8716-dc689c9248e7)
  • PR - 30 October 2019 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/e6b7764d-fc21-4f6c-b1d1-7c72b415436a)

