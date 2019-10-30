Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Mittwoch, 30.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 615 internationalen Medien
News des Tages! Milliarden von Milliarden…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 924848 ISIN: NO0003054108 Ticker-Symbol: PND 
Tradegate
30.10.19
11:06 Uhr
22,460 Euro
+0,190
+0,85 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
OBX 25
1-Jahres-Chart
MOWI ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MOWI ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
22,460
22,540
11:07
22,470
22,540
11:07
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
MOWI
MOWI ASA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
MOWI ASA22,460+0,85 %