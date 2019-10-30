Grand Hotel Heiligendamm on the Baltic Sea and Kempinski hotels in Singapore and Bali are the newest members of the luxury portfolio within Global Hotel Alliance

Ultratravel Collection, a joint venture between Global Hotel Alliance ("GHA") and multi-media brand Ultratravel, today announced that Grand Hotel Heiligendamm is to become the latest member of Ultratravel Collection, a portfolio of genuinely luxurious and iconic properties in GHA's multi-brand loyalty programme, DISCOVERY.

Located on the Baltic coast in Germany, within a driving distance to Hamburg and Berlin, Grand Hotel Heiligendamm is renowned to be the first example of resort architecture. Built between 1793 and 1873, today the complex consists of seven unique buildings. From extraordinary rooms and exceptional suites to an exquisite choice of gourmet restaurants, concerts, cultural and sports events, Grand Hotel Heiligendamm is a perfect venue for any special occasion.

Ultratravel Collection is also welcoming two new hotels under the Kempinski brand: the historic Capitol Kempinski Hotel Singapore and the luxurious Apurva Kempinski Bali in Indonesia.

Located in Singapore's charming Civic and Cultural District, the iconic Capitol Building and Stamford House have been restored to unveil as The Capitol Kempinski Hotel Singapore. The hotel has pride of place in the integrated lifestyle complex, which includes Arcade The Capitol Kempinski, exclusive Eden Residences, the legendary Capitol Theatre, and a premium retail mall, Capitol Piazza.

Standing atop the majestic cliff of Nusa Dua, with breathtaking views of the Indian Ocean and a tropical garden, The Apurva Kempinski Bali presents itself as a majestic open-air theatre, an embodiment of Indonesian elegance. A collection of 475 iconic rooms, suites and villas are showcased, with 60% of the accommodation featuring its own private plunge pools.

The integration of Grand Hotel Heiligendamm into DISCOVERY and Ultratravel Collection will be completed in Q1 2020. Meanwhile, the Capitol Kempinski Hotel Singapore and Apurva Kempinski Bali are already recognising the 15 million DISCOVERY members with unique benefits. Earlier in the year, five hotels under Capella brand in Asia and Europe opened their doors to the first DISCOVERY members.

Founded in 2004 with the goal of helping independent, upscale and luxury hotel brands to compete with the global majors while retaining their individuality, this year GHA celebrates its 15th anniversary. Ultratravel Collection represents the most luxury segment of hotels in the alliance and comprises over 70 hotels in 30 countries.

Editor's Notes

About Global Hotel Alliance

Global Hotel Alliance (GHA) is the world's largest alliance of independent hotel brands, bringing together more than 30 brands with over 550 hotels in 78 countries. GHA uses a shared technology platform to drive incremental revenues and create cost savings for its member brands. GHA's award-winning loyalty programme, DISCOVERY, provides 15 million members exclusive opportunities to immerse themselves in local culture wherever they travel. For more information, visit www.globalhotelalliance.com

About Ultratravel Collection

Ultratravel Collection brings together hotels of distinction for the discerning traveller. Its membership is reserved for the very best hotels and resorts in the world genuinely luxurious and iconic properties that deliver the finest service and personalised guest experiences. Member hotels share an integrated global platform for guest recognition and loyalty rewards, the DISCOVERY programme from partner Global Hotel Alliance, as well as beneficial relationship with the multi-media brand Ultratravel, the other founding partner of Ultratravel Collection. For more information, visit www.ultratravelcollection.com

*Source: AETOSWire

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191030005410/en/

Contacts:

Global Hotel Alliance

Jelena Kezika

Strategic Planning Director+97144214287

jelena.kezika@gha.com