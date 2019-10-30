ASG to Present at GSE UK Conference 2019, AIIM Forum Europe and Big Data London Conferences

ASG Technologies, the only provider of integrated and flexible end-to-end solutions for the information powered enterprise, today announced that it will be exhibiting and presenting at three events throughout the United Kingdom in November 2019: GSE UK Conference 2019, AIIM Forum Europe and Big Data London. Presentation topics at these events include mainframe management, JCL change management, intelligent data management and analytics, and digital transformation.

Organizations are struggling to meet and exceed the high expectations of today's business world as the pace of innovation, digital transformation and regulation increase. ASG recently discussed these topics at EVOLVE19, their annual customer conference, which took place in Dallas, Texas from 21 23 October 2019. At the event, ASG unveiled new products and capabilities to help customers address the challenges of the modern IT landscape, including ASG-Zenith, ASG-PRO JCL 3.5 and ASG Data Intelligence. At these upcoming conferences, ASG executives will dive deeper into these topics, discussing how information and IT systems management tools can help organizations address the challenges of the IT landscape.

GSE UK Conference 2019

The GSE UK Conference 2019 will take place 5 7 November 2019 at Whittlebury Hall Hotel in Towcester. Jeff Cherrington, ASG's VP Product Management, Systems, will present, "Millenialization of the Mainframe, and Beyond Catering to the Emerging Mainframe Professionals." Jeff will discuss the shifting role of the mainframe in modern organizations, focusing on how the new generation of mainframe professionals are shifting the way we think about this legacy infrastructure's role in the enterprise. Attendees will have two chances to attend the presentation, first on Wednesday, 6 November at 16:15 BST and again on Thursday, 7 November at 10:00 BST.

ASG's Christian Le Fils, Senior Consultant, will also be presenting in a session titled, "Managing JCL changes through the Development Life Cycle A different approach." Christian will discuss the importance of JCL management for mainframes to optimize IT infrastructure management. Attendees will also have two opportunities to attend this presentation, first on Wednesday, 6 November at 16:30 BST and again on Thursday, 7 November at 9:00 BST. ASG will also be exhibiting at booth #14 in the exhibitor hall, where attendees will have the opportunity to learn about ASG's IT Systems Management capabilities and solutions.

AIIM Forum Europe

The AIIM Forum Europe conference will take place 12 November 2019 at the Grand Connaught Rooms in London. ASG Senior Solutions Engineer, Jan Falkenstein, will be moderating a roundtable discussion focused on the importance of digital transformation in gaining a competitive edge. Key topics of discussion will include adoption of automated processes, intelligent data use and regulatory compliance. ASG will be exhibiting at the conference, booth #3, where attendees will have the opportunity to learn about the impact digital transformation can have on an organization.

Big Data London

The Big Data London conference will take place 13 14 November 2019 at the Olympia London. Sue Laine, ASG's VP Strategic Sales, will present, "High Calibre Insights with Intelligent Analytics" at 10:30 BST on Wednesday, 13 November. Sue will discuss the importance of trustworthy data and insights in the enterprise, focusing on how the combination of data lineage, metadata and data cataloging can ensure individual users have the information they need, when and where they need it. ASG will be exhibiting at the conference, booth #261, where attendees can learn more about ASG's information management expertise.

"Modern organizations are expected to constantly be at the forefront of innovation, a complicated task with the IT landscape in a constant state of flux," said David Downing, EVP of Product Management at ASG Technologies. "As a leading provider of information and IT systems management tools, these conferences are the perfect opportunity for our executives to share their expertise to help organizations continually innovate without sacrificing security or compliance.

To learn more about ASG's presence at these conferences, visit https://www.asg.com/en/Resources/Webinars-Events. For further information or to set up a press meeting onsite, email asg@v2comms.com.

About ASG Technologies

ASG Technologies is an award-winning, industry-recognized and analyst-verified global software company providing the only integrated platform and flexible end-to-end solution for the information-powered enterprise. ASG's Information Management solutions capture, manage, govern and enable companies to understand and support all types of information assets (structured and unstructured) and stay compliant. ASG's IT Systems Management solutions ensure that the systems and infrastructure supporting that information lifecycle are always available and performing as expected. ASG has over 3,500 customers worldwide in top vertical markets including Financial Services, Healthcare, Insurance and Government. Visit us at ASG.com, LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

