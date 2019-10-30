Anzeige
Mittwoch, 30.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 615 internationalen Medien
News des Tages! Milliarden von Milliarden…
WKN: CBK100 ISIN: DE000CBK1001 Ticker-Symbol: CBK 
Xetra
30.10.19
12:48 Uhr
5,454 Euro
-0,161
-2,87 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
MDAX
Prime Standard
DAX International 100
1-Jahres-Chart
COMMERZBANK AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
COMMERZBANK AG 5-Tage-Chart
5,451
5,455
13:03
5,454
5,456
13:04
5-Tage-Chart
COMDIRECT BANK
COMDIRECT BANK AG Chart 1 Jahr
COMDIRECT BANK AG13,600+0,59 %
COMMERZBANK AG5,454-2,87 %