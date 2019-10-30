

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch producer confidence rose in October after falling in the previous month, data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Wednesday.



The producer confidence index rose to 3.6 in October from 3.3 in September. In August, the confidence index was 3.9.



The average reading for the past twenty years was 1.0. The confidence index had peaked at 10.9 in February 2018, while the lowest reading of minus 23.5 was seen in February 2009, the CBS said.



Manufacturers were more positive about their expected activity and were less negative about stocks of finished products, the CBS said.



In October, there were more producers who expect output growth in the coming three months than those who forecast a decline.



Wood and building materials producers were the most optimistic in October, and pessimism in the transport industry eased slightly.



