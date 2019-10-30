Researcher Dr. Terri Simpkin to Examine Barriers to Inclusion in Senior STEM Positions with Leading Human Resource Executives

Portman Partners, the specialist Executive Search firm dedicated to finding great leaders for the digital infrastructure sector, is hosting a Balance in the Boardroom Research Workshop as part of their 'Outside the Echo Chamber' Series. The invitation only workshop will be hosted by Dr. Terri Simpkin, Portman Partners Associate and international authority on workforce structures, skill demands and workplace inclusion. The event will take place on Thursday, 14th November, in London.

Dr. Simpkin, named one of the global data economy's fifty most influential women by Data Economy Magazine, is an expert well-versed in gender and diversity inclusion challenges, strategic human resources, leadership and change. Within this workshop, she will lead the discussion and sort rhetoric from fact to deliver a collated report and a robust, evidence-based call to action to attendees and industry.

The Balance in the Boardroom workshop is the first in a series of events designed for senior, action-oriented individuals spanning such verticals as human resources, inclusion and diversity, workforce development and strategic organizational development. The event will explore the talent pipeline issues that currently prevent women and other under-represented groups from inclusion in senior echelons of organizations, particularly in STEM-based sectors.

The workshop seeks to move the discussion surrounding diversity and inclusion out of the 'echo chamber' and onto the agenda of the wider technology sector. It will perform a thorough examination of the barriers to inclusion as seen by the people inside the contemporary enterprise. The workshop will culminate in a white paper that will provide compelling evidence of the current workplace environment and discuss what action needs to be taken to address and facilitate greater diversity.

Portman Partners is the Executive Search partner of the Datacenter People Alliance, a firm specializing in datacenter and cloud recruitment and serving as a top source for businesses looking to build the team that will position their company for long-term success. Portman Partners' advisors work with businesses to understand their needs and growth plans, aiding in the search and procurement of talent with digital infrastructure, including C-level leadership, senior executives and more.

To learn more about our recruitment and advisory services, please visit www.portmanpartners.com and www.datacenterpeople.org.

About Portman Partners and Datacenter People

Founded in 2010, Datacenter People is the number one recruitment firm to the Datacenter and Cloud sector worldwide. The executive search division, Portman Partners, focuses on C-Suite and leadership searches. The practice has offices in London, Singapore, Tampa and Dublin. To find out more about Portman Partners, go to www.portmanpartners.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191030005358/en/

Contacts:

MEDIA INQUIRIES:

iMiller Public Relations for Datacenter People Group

Ilissa Miller

Tel: +1.866.307.2510

Email: pr@imillerpr.com