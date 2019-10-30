

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 4.55 am ET Wednesday, the Federal Labor Agency publishes Germany's unemployment data. Economists forecast the number of unemployed to increase 2,000 in October following a decline of 10,000 in September.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major counterparts. While the euro fell against the franc and the pound, it rose against the greenback and the yen.



The euro was worth 121.04 against the yen, 1.1031 against the franc, 0.8635 against the pound and 1.1120 against the greenback at 4:50 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX