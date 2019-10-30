Allergy Immunotherapies Market Analysis & Potential Growth Opportunities, 2028 With Key Players: ALK-Abello, Merck, WOLW Pharma, HAL & Leti | Radiant Insights, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Allergy Immunotherapies Market is expected to witness a major overhaul in the years to come. This is attributed to inadequacy of traditional treatment interventions like pharmacotherapy. Allergy immunotherapy, better known as desensitization or hyposensitization, is getting popular as it cures loads of allergies by raising immunological tolerance. Immunotherapies do offer long-term cure and last even post allergy treatment.



Market Scope

The market for allergy immunotherapies is moving at an impressive rate. This could be due to rising consciousness amongst the patients regarding allergy treatment, development of new products, and growing number of allergy-infected patients. Allergy tablets did gain popularity conventionally after U.S. FDA allowed usage of SLIT (Sublingual Immunotherapy) tablets for curing grass pollen and ragweed allergies. These grass pollen allergy drugs are being used for reducing allergy symptoms. At the same time, the fact that allergy tablets are remedial with respect to only specific kind of allergen. This factor is restraining the market.

Market Trends

SCIT (subcutaneous immunotherapy) has been doing the rounds these days. The credit goes to its competency of modifying immune system and controlling growth of allergies. As per World Allergy Organization, pervasiveness of allergies has increased manifold. According to Summary Health Statistics for U.S. Adults, over 8% of adults all over the U.S. do suffer from hay fever and sinusitis. This is another factor driving the market for allergy immunotherapies.

Segmentation

The allergy immunotherapies market is segmented based on product and geography. By product, the market spans SLIT and SCIT. By geography, it comprises North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, MEA, and LATAM.

Players

The players contributing to the allergy immunotherapies market include Stallergenes Greer, Merck, HAL Allergy, and Allergy Therapeutics. Inorganic growth is being emphasized on. The future may witness mergers & acquisitions, partnerships, joint ventures, or collaborations in the near future. These efforts are in the direction of sustenance amidst competition.

This report provides detailed historical analysis of global market for Allergy Immunotherapies from 2013-2018, and provides extensive market forecasts from 2019-2028 by region/country and subsectors. It covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, historical growth and future perspectives in the Allergy Immunotherapies market.

Market Segmentation:

Leading players of Allergy Immunotherapies including:

ALK-Abello



Stallergenes Greer



Merck



Allergy Therapeutics



HAL



WOLW Pharma



Holister Stier



Leti

Market split by Type, can be divided into:

Subcutaneous Immunotherapy



Sublingual Immunotherapy

Market split by Application, can be divided into:

Allergic Rhinitis



Allergic Asthma



Other

Market split by Sales Channel, can be divided into:

Direct Channel



Distribution Channel

Market segment by Region/Country including:

North America ( United States , Canada and Mexico )

Europe ( Germany , UK, France , Italy , Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific ( China , Japan , Korea, India , Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America Brazil , Argentina , Colombia and Chile etc.)

Middle East & Africa ( South Africa , Egypt , Nigeria and Saudi Arabia etc.)

