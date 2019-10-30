Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Mittwoch, 30.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 615 internationalen Medien
News des Tages! Milliarden von Milliarden…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2AH3F ISIN: DK0060732477 Ticker-Symbol: ONQ 
Berlin
30.10.19
10:27 Uhr
0,186 Euro
+0,002
+1,09 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ONCOLOGY VENTURE A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ONCOLOGY VENTURE A/S 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ONCOLOGY VENTURE
ONCOLOGY VENTURE A/S Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ONCOLOGY VENTURE A/S0,186+1,09 %