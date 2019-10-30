As from October 31, 2019, unit rights (UR) issued by Oncology Venture A/S will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until November 12, 2019. Instrument: Unit rights ----------------------------------------------- Short name: OV UR ----------------------------------------------- Round lot: 1 ----------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0013381712 ----------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 183918 ----------------------------------------------- Market Segment /No: First North STO /8 ----------------------------------------------- Tick size Table / No: MiFID II tick size table ----------------------------------------------- MIC Code: SSME ----------------------------------------------- As from October 31, 2019, paid subscription Units issued by Oncology Venture A/S will be traded on First North. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription units ----------------------------------------------- Short name: OV BTU ----------------------------------------------- Round lot: 1 ----------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0013381720 ----------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 183919 ----------------------------------------------- Market Segment /No: First North STO /8 ----------------------------------------------- Tick size Table / No: MiFID II tick size table ----------------------------------------------- MIC Code: SSME ----------------------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Svensk Kapitalmarknadsgranskning. For further information, please call Svensk Kapitalmarknadsgranskning AB on +46 11 32 30 732.