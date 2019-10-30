

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - German unemployment increased and the jobless rate remained unchanged in October, data from the Federal Employment Agency showed Wednesday.



The number of unemployed increased by a seasonally adjusted 6,000 after falling 9,000 in September. Economists had forecast a monthly rise of 3,000.



The jobless rate held steady at 5 percent in October, which was in line with expectations and near a record low.



The current economic weakness is leaving its marks on the job market, said Federal Employment Agency Head Detlef Scheele. But all in all, it remains robust, Scheele added.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX