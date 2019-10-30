Technavio has been monitoring the global commercial aircraft avionic systems market since 2015, and the market is poised to grow by USD 11.97 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

The market is driven by the integration of advanced electronic technologies to lower operational and maintenance costs and provide better safety. In addition, the development of electric aircraft is anticipated to further boost the growth of the commercial aircraft avionic systems market.

Operators experience delays in services or incur losses by aircraft that are grounded for maintenance purposes. This compels them to minimize the risks and frequency of failures by conducting regular checks on aircraft. Also, excessive fuel consumption is another concern. These factors are encouraging operators to incorporate advanced electronic systems. Advanced electronic systems such as associated display systems and aircraft interface device are used to address these issues by developing fuel-efficient aircraft. Thus, the integration of advanced electronic technologies is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Commercial Aircraft Avionic Systems Market Companies:

Cobham Plc

Cobham Plc is headquartered in the UK and owns and operates businesses under various segments such as Communications and Connectivity, Mission Systems, Advanced Electronic Solutions, and Aviation Services. The company offers aircraft avionic systems such as airborne servers, tactical radio, and radio and audio control and management.

Curtiss-Wright Corp.

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is headquartered in the US and manufactures and offers products through the following business units: Commercial Industrial, Defense, and Power. The company provides aircraft avionic systems such as data concentrators, air data computers, and flight test instrumentation.

Elbit Systems Ltd.

Elbit Systems Ltd. is headquartered in Israel and has business operations under its segment, namely Unified Reportable Segment. The company offers aircraft avionic systems such as head-up displays (HUD), Enhanced Vision Systems (EVS), and Integrated Glass-Cockpit.

General Electric Co.

General Electric Co. is headquartered in the US and offers products through various segments, including Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital. The company provides avionic systems such as inertial navigation products, crew information systems, mission systems, and avionics computing systems.

Honeywell International Inc.

Honeywell International Inc. is headquartered in the US and offers a wide range of products across its business segments: Aerospace, Honeywell Building Technologies, Performance Materials and Technologies, and Safety and Productivity Solutions. The company offers aircraft avionic systems such as Next Generation Flight Management Systems and IntuVue RDR-4000 Radar.

Commercial Aircraft Avionic Systems Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

FCS

CN&S

FMS

AHMS

Commercial Aircraft Avionic Systems Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

