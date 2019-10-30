Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Mittwoch, 30.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 615 internationalen Medien
News des Tages! Milliarden von Milliarden…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1JS4X ISIN: US40171V1008 Ticker-Symbol: 0GS 
Stuttgart
30.10.19
08:09 Uhr
101,00 Euro
0,00
0,00 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
101,00
102,00
12:39
101,00
102,00
11:56
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
GUIDEWIRE
GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC101,000,00 %