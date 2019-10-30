Anzeige
Mittwoch, 30.10.2019
News des Tages! Milliarden von Milliarden…
Cyren Ltd: Cyren Schedules Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Release for Wednesday, November 13, 2019

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / October 30, 2019 / Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN) today announced it will release its third quarter 2019 results on Wednesday, November 13, 2019, before U.S. markets open.

The company will also host a conference call at 10 a.m. Eastern Time (5 p.m. Israel Time) on Wednesday, November 13, 2019.

US: 1-877-407-0312
Israel: 1-80-940-6247
International: 1-201-389-0899

The call will be simultaneously webcast live on the investor relations section of Cyren's website at http://ir.cyren.com, or by using the following link: https://webcasts.eqs.com/cyren20191113/.

For those unable to participate in the live conference call, a replay will be available until November 27, 2019. To access the replay, the U.S. dial-in number is 1-877-660-6853 and the non-U.S. dial-in number is 1-201-612-7415. Callers will be prompted for replay conference ID number 13696074. An archived version of the webcast will also be available on the investor relations section of the company's website at http://ir.cyren.com/events.

About Cyren

More than 1.3 billion users around the world rely on Cyren's 100% cloud security solutions to protect them against cyberattacks and data loss every day. Powered by the world's largest security cloud, Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN) delivers fast time-to-protection with award-winning email security, cloud sandboxing and DNS filtering services for business, and threat intelligence solutions for service providers and security vendors like Microsoft, Google and Check Point. Learn more at www.cyren.com.

Blog: blog.cyren.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/CyrenWeb
LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/cyren
Twitter: www.twitter.com/CyrenInc

Company Contact:

Mike Myshrall, CFO
Cyren
+1.703.760.3320
mike.myshrall@cyren.com

SOURCE: Cyren Ltd



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/564462/Cyren-Schedules-Third-Quarter-2019-Earnings-Release-for-Wednesday-November-13-2019


© 2019 ACCESSWIRE