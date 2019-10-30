Lyxor Japan (TOPIX) (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist EUR (JPNU LN) Lyxor Japan (TOPIX) (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist EUR: Net Asset Value(s) 30-Oct-2019 / 10:40 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Japan (TOPIX) (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist EUR DEALING DATE: 29-Oct-2019 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 132.5531 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 4940789 CODE: JPNU LN ISIN: FR0010245514 ISIN: FR0010245514 Category Code: NAV TIDM: JPNU LN Sequence No.: 25945 EQS News ID: 900409 End of Announcement EQS News Service

