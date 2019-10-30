Lyxor MSCI USA UCITS ETF - Dist (USAU LN) Lyxor MSCI USA UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 30-Oct-2019 / 10:40 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI USA UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 29-Oct-2019 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 261.9119 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 3359930 CODE: USAU LN ISIN: FR0010296061 ISIN: FR0010296061 Category Code: NAV TIDM: USAU LN Sequence No.: 25949 EQS News ID: 900421 End of Announcement EQS News Service

October 30, 2019 05:40 ET (09:40 GMT)