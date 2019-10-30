Lyxor MSCI World Consumer Staples TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) (STAG LN) Lyxor MSCI World Consumer Staples TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD): Net Asset Value(s) 30-Oct-2019 / 10:41 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI World Consumer Staples TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) DEALING DATE: 29-Oct-2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 357.985 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 30285 CODE: STAG LN ISIN: LU0533032347 ISIN: LU0533032347 Category Code: NAV TIDM: STAG LN Sequence No.: 25980 EQS News ID: 900483 End of Announcement EQS News Service

October 30, 2019 05:41 ET (09:41 GMT)