Lyxor MSCI World Energy TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) (NRGW LN) Lyxor MSCI World Energy TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD): Net Asset Value(s) 30-Oct-2019 / 10:41 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI World Energy TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) DEALING DATE: 29-Oct-2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 295.4719 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 133937 CODE: NRGW LN ISIN: LU0533032776 ISIN: LU0533032776 Category Code: NAV TIDM: NRGW LN Sequence No.: 25983 EQS News ID: 900489 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 30, 2019 05:41 ET (09:41 GMT)