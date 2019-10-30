Lyxor MSCI World Health Care TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) (HLTW LN) Lyxor MSCI World Health Care TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD): Net Asset Value(s) 30-Oct-2019 / 10:41 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI World Health Care TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) DEALING DATE: 29-Oct-2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 339.4541 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 149693 CODE: HLTW LN ISIN: LU0533033311 ISIN: LU0533033311 Category Code: NAV TIDM: HLTW LN Sequence No.: 25987 EQS News ID: 900497 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 30, 2019 05:41 ET (09:41 GMT)