Lyxor MSCI Pacific Ex Japan UCITS ETF - Dist (PAXJ LN) Lyxor MSCI Pacific Ex Japan UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 30-Oct-2019 / 10:42 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI Pacific Ex Japan UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 29-Oct-2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 100.0903 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 81393 CODE: PAXJ LN ISIN: LU1220245556 ISIN: LU1220245556 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PAXJ LN Sequence No.: 26012 EQS News ID: 900547 End of Announcement EQS News Service

October 30, 2019 05:42 ET (09:42 GMT)