Lyxor Core iBoxx $ Treasuries 5-7Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (U57G LN) Lyxor Core iBoxx $ Treasuries 5-7Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 30-Oct-2019 / 10:42 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Core iBoxx $ Treasuries 5-7Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 29-Oct-2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 114.657 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 196001 CODE: U57G LN ISIN: LU1407888996 ISIN: LU1407888996 Category Code: NAV TIDM: U57G LN Sequence No.: 26033 EQS News ID: 900589 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 30, 2019 05:43 ET (09:43 GMT)