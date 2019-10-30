Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (TIPU LN) Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 30-Oct-2019 / 10:43 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 29-Oct-2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 103.8156 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 9464490 CODE: TIPU LN ISIN: LU1452600270 ISIN: LU1452600270 Category Code: NAV TIDM: TIPU LN Sequence No.: 26048 EQS News ID: 900619 End of Announcement EQS News Service

October 30, 2019 05:43 ET (09:43 GMT)